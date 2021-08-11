Alvin Briggs, new executive director of AHSAA, talks new role & how fall sports may be impacted by COVID

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A new year of school means another year of competition for athletes at the high school level.

But while COVID-19 seems to be coming back, Alabama High School Athletics Association new executive director Alvin Briggs plans to follow the guidelines presented by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Governor Ivey, and the Alabama Superintendent.

Briggs hopes that schools will follow the state guidelines moving forward with this academic and athletic school year. He believes that this year will be better than last, hoping the season will go the distance and be able to host a state championship for participating fall sports and for the athletes competing.

“I just want to leave it better than what I received it,” Briggs said. “And Mr. Savarese left this organization in great shape and in a great place nationally, locally and that’s what we are going to do.”

Steve Savarese, the former executive director of the Alabama High School Athletics Association, retired in July after leading the organization since 2007. Now, Briggs aims to continue Savarese’s and his predecessor’s legacy.

The full interview can be streamed in the video player above.