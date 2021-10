Alabama high school football scores for Sept. 30, Oct. 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Equal Justice Initiative opened the new Legacy Museum on Friday after a year and a half of construction. The 40,000 square foot museum is the EJI's third major institution that addresses American History and Racial Injustice.

EJI Executive Director Bryan Stevenson told us in an one-on-one interview that there aren't many places in America, quite like this new museum, that tells a complete history of the American story. "I don't think we've done a very good job in our educational institutions educating people about the legacy of slavery, about the impact of that era on our whole history."