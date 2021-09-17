Alabama high school football scores for Sep. 16, Sep. 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Here at home, a local internist is weighing in on the FDA advisory committee's rejection of the Pfizer booster shot and the impact on us in Alabama.

Dr. Amy Illescas practices general internal medicine in Birmingham. She said this could be it for Pfizer’s booster shot if the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain. Illescas said to keep your eye out on Moderna’s booster shot as that has been proven more effective against the Delta variant.