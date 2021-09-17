Alabama high school football scores for Sep. 16, Sep. 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below are a list of scores for games that were played on Sep. 16 and Sep. 17.

Thursday’s Scores

Albertville 34, Grissom 27

Briarwood Christian 42, Huffman 14

Fyffe 56, Brindlee Mountain 0

Linden 48, J.F. Shields 6

Opelika 28, Carver-Montgomery 6

Ramsay 33, Cordova 20

Satsuma 37, LeFlore 29

St. Michael Catholic 44, Escambia County 12

Verbena 52, Barbour County 0

Friday’s Scores

Alexandria 51, Corner 15

Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0

American Christian Academy 34, Bibb County 12

Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7

Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21

Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7

Autauga Academy 43, Clarke Prep 7

B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28

Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0

Boaz 28, Sardis 0

Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0

Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24, OT

Catholic-Montgomery 49, Beulah 0

Center Point 40, Moody 11

Central – Clay County 35, Beauregard 0

Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7

Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0

Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13

Colbert County 25, Hatton 24

Conecuh Springs 45, Marshall Christian 0

Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 32

Crenshaw Christian Academy 47, South Choctaw Academy 21

Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21

Daphne 21, Foley 13

Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14

Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Christian 0

Demopolis 53, Shelby County 7

East Lawrence 20, Danville 7

East Limestone 49, Brewer 7

Etowah 28, Ashville 0

Eufaula def. Park Crossing, forfeit

Fairview 49, West Point 21

Fayette County 28, Oak Grove 0

Florala 14, Red Level 0

Gardendale def. Jasper, forfeit

Geneva 40, Ashford 6

Geneva County 49, Abbeville 6

Geraldine 26, Plainview 20

Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28

Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13

Guntersville 58, Douglas 6

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8

Handley 26, Cleburne County 7

Helena 37, Pelham 34

Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0

Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14

Houston Academy 35, Slocomb 25

Hubbertville 44, Meek 14

Ider 41, Section 40

Jackson 40, Selma 8

Jacksonville 35, Munford 12

James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40

Keith def. A.L. Johnson, forfeit

Kinston 10, Georgiana 6

Lanett 44, LaFayette 6

Lee-Scott Academy 31, Macon-East 14

Leeds 41, Hayden 0

Leroy 13, Thomasville 9

Lincoln 14, St. Clair County 0

Madison Academy 33, North Jackson 0

Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22

Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0

Marion County 20, Berry 14, OT

McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0

McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0

Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6

Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8

Montgomery Academy 49, Prattville Christian Academy 13

Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0

Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13

New Hope 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Northside 40, Hamilton 18

Oneonta 24, Dora 9

Opp 55, Daleville 0

Oxford 35, Pell City 10

Pickens County 28, Lynn 7

Piedmont 70, Weaver 13

Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood Academy 0

Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14

Prattville 24, Dothan 7

Randolph School 35, Madison County 21

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7

Reeltown 42, Goshen 0

Robert E. Lee 28, Russell County 14

Saks 16, Ohatchee 7

Samson 36, McKenzie 28

Saraland 31, Blount 0

South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0

Southern Prep 35, Stewart County, Ga. 6

Sparkman 38, Austin 21

Springville 24, Scottsboro 21

St. James 43, Straughn 6

St. Paul’s 10, Faith Academy 7

Sumiton Christian 48, Woodville 0

Sweet Water 39, Jay, Fla. 7

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7

T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0

Tallassee 48, Elmore County 10

Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6

Theodore 27, Murphy 6

Thorsby def. Calhoun, forfeit

Trinity Presbyterian 52, Pike County 0

Trion, Ga. 49, Cedar Bluff 0

Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0

Wadley 43, Winterboro 22

Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 8

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

Westbrook Christian 41, Locust Fork 13

Westminster Christian Academy 24, DAR 22

Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18

Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0

Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7

Winston County 14, Addison 8

Woodland 43, Donoho 14

