Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 7, Oct. 8

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) - Flooding has been a problem for many cities in Central Alabama. The Pinson City Council recently approved a measure to hire a group to study the flood plain off Main Street in order to prevent any further issues. If the study says they can, they'll work on financial details on how they can afford to fix it.

Mayor Joe Cochran says the study could take a couple of months to complete, but believes it's time to see if they can truly fix the flooding problem.