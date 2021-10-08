Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 7, Oct. 8

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

American football field at night under the stadium lights.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below are a list of scores for games that were played on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

Thursday’s Scores

Baconton, Ga. 57, Barbour County 6

Billingsley 35, Autaugaville 13

Charles Henderson 40, Rehobeth 7

Chelsea 41, Huffman 34

Clarke County 54, J.U. Blacksher 8

Elberta 31, LeFlore 12

Helena 31, Calera 21

J.F. Shields 22, A.L. Johnson 12

James Clemens 31, Grissom 13

Lauderdale County 13, Phil Campbell 6

Macon-East 50, Banks 22

Madison Academy 42, Madison County 7

McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 31

Mountain Brook 14, Briarwood Christian 0

Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 7

Pelham 20, Benjamin Russell 14

Ramsay 28, John Carroll Catholic 6

Sheffield 47, Tharptown 0

Sidney Lanier 45, Russell County 23

Vigor 21, Faith Academy 19

Westminster Christian Academy 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Friday’s Scores

Alabama Christian Academy 20, Geneva 7

Alexandria 51, Lincoln 13

American Christian Academy 41, Wilcox Central 0

Anniston 26, Munford 3

Ariton 42, Zion Chapel 6

Athens 27, Buckhorn 24

Austin 31, Huntsville 21

Autauga Academy 31, Escambia Academy 17

Baldwin County 63, Citronelle 0

Bayside Academy 35, Cottage Hill 7

Boaz 49, Douglas 20

Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21

Brantley 46, Georgiana 0

Brewer 43, Mae Jemison 36

Brooks 22, West Morgan 21

Bullock County 46, Ashford 26

Carver-Montgomery 20, Eufaula 12

Catholic-Montgomery 44, Childersburg 0

Center Point 48, Hayden 6

Central-Phenix City 42, Prattville 21

Chickasaw 40, Millry 14

Clay-Chalkville 58, Mortimer Jordan 9

Cleburne County 21, Jacksonville 14

Clements 47, East Lawrence 34

Cullman 42, Columbia 8

DAR 35, New Hope 13

Daphne 28, Mary Montgomery 14

Decatur 24, Hazel Green 17

Decatur Heritage 48, Hubbard 16

Demopolis 59, Jemison 7

Deshler 27, Rogers 13

Dora 21, Ashville 0

East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0

Etowah 44, Hanceville 0

Fairhope 21, Theodore 12

Fairview 55, Crossville 6

Flomaton 21, Excel 12

Florala 19, Pleasant Home 12

Florence 42, Sparkman 0

Foley 35, Davidson 31

Fort Payne 24, Southside-Gadsden 16

Fyffe 42, North Sand Mountain 14

G.W. Long 38, Cottonwood 12

Gardendale 31, Minor 14

Good Hope 28, Fultondale 3

Gordo 54, Hamilton 0

Greenville 14, Carroll-Ozark 0

Handley 42, Cherokee County 14

Hartselle 52, Muscle Shoals 35

Hatton 16, Red Bay 14

Hillcrest 30, McAdory 7

Hoover 52, Spain Park 10

Houston Academy 54, Providence Christian 0

LaFayette 42, Horseshoe Bend 21

Lamar County 23, Addison 14

Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence County 12

Leroy 28, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 0

Loachapoka 42, Verbena 20

Lowndes Academy 36, Lakeside School 6

Luverne 44, Francis Marion 0

Maplesville 14, Notasulga 0

Marbury 17, Shelby County 14

Marion County 26, South Lamar 14

Mars Hill Bible 21, Lexington 13

Meek 46, Lynn 15

Midfield 70, Cold Springs 8

Montevallo 48, Sumter Central High School 6

Moody 41, Corner 13

Northside 1, Curry 0

Northside Methodist 19, New Brockton 13

Oak Mountain 47, Tuscaloosa County 3

Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 14

Oneonta 35, Scottsboro 14

Opelika 21, Robert E. Lee 20, OT

Opp 49, Wicksburg 6

Orange Beach 44, Washington County 13

Oxford 26, Arab 24

Paul Bryant 43, Brookwood 40

Piedmont 56, Pleasant Valley 12

Pine Forest, Fla. 34, Baker 14

Pisgah 28, Ider 6

Plainview 41, Collinsville 7

Priceville 41, Central-Florence 20

Randolph School 24, North Jackson 14

Reeltown 48, Beulah 7

Saks 65, Weaver 7

Samson 30, Red Level 8

Sand Rock 42, West End 27

Saraland 41, Gulf Shores 16

Shades Valley 10, Homewood 8

Slocomb 57, Daleville 0

Southeastern 41, Locust Fork 13

Southside-Selma 40, Monroe County 0

Spanish Fort 34, Blount 26

Spring Garden 36, Westbrook Christian 7

Springville 24, Pell City 21

St. Paul’s 35, B.C. Rain 7

Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0

Sylacauga 42, Beauregard 14

Sylvania 41, Geraldine 28

T.R. Miller 20, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0

Tallassee 34, Talladega 0

Thomasville 25, Hale County 0

Thompson 41, Gadsden 7

Thorsby 54, Central Coosa 0

UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 7

Vinemont 50, Susan Moore 42

Wadley 55, Ragland 14

Walter Wellborn 30, Hokes Bluff 10

Waterloo 34, Shoals Christian 0

West Limestone 45, Wilson 16

West Point 14, Sardis 8

Wetumpka 21, Chilton County 7

Williamson 41, Escambia County 6

Winfield 46, Holly Pond 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story