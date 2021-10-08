Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 7, Oct. 8

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below are a list of scores for games that were played on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
Thursday’s Scores
Baconton, Ga. 57, Barbour County 6
Billingsley 35, Autaugaville 13
Charles Henderson 40, Rehobeth 7
Chelsea 41, Huffman 34
Clarke County 54, J.U. Blacksher 8
Elberta 31, LeFlore 12
Helena 31, Calera 21
J.F. Shields 22, A.L. Johnson 12
James Clemens 31, Grissom 13
Lauderdale County 13, Phil Campbell 6
Macon-East 50, Banks 22
Madison Academy 42, Madison County 7
McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 31
Mountain Brook 14, Briarwood Christian 0
Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 7
Pelham 20, Benjamin Russell 14
Ramsay 28, John Carroll Catholic 6
Sheffield 47, Tharptown 0
Sidney Lanier 45, Russell County 23
Vigor 21, Faith Academy 19
Westminster Christian Academy 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Friday’s Scores
Alabama Christian Academy 20, Geneva 7
Alexandria 51, Lincoln 13
American Christian Academy 41, Wilcox Central 0
Anniston 26, Munford 3
Ariton 42, Zion Chapel 6
Athens 27, Buckhorn 24
Austin 31, Huntsville 21
Autauga Academy 31, Escambia Academy 17
Baldwin County 63, Citronelle 0
Bayside Academy 35, Cottage Hill 7
Boaz 49, Douglas 20
Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21
Brantley 46, Georgiana 0
Brewer 43, Mae Jemison 36
Brooks 22, West Morgan 21
Bullock County 46, Ashford 26
Carver-Montgomery 20, Eufaula 12
Catholic-Montgomery 44, Childersburg 0
Center Point 48, Hayden 6
Central-Phenix City 42, Prattville 21
Chickasaw 40, Millry 14
Clay-Chalkville 58, Mortimer Jordan 9
Cleburne County 21, Jacksonville 14
Clements 47, East Lawrence 34
Cullman 42, Columbia 8
DAR 35, New Hope 13
Daphne 28, Mary Montgomery 14
Decatur 24, Hazel Green 17
Decatur Heritage 48, Hubbard 16
Demopolis 59, Jemison 7
Deshler 27, Rogers 13
Dora 21, Ashville 0
East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0
Etowah 44, Hanceville 0
Fairhope 21, Theodore 12
Fairview 55, Crossville 6
Flomaton 21, Excel 12
Florala 19, Pleasant Home 12
Florence 42, Sparkman 0
Foley 35, Davidson 31
Fort Payne 24, Southside-Gadsden 16
Fyffe 42, North Sand Mountain 14
G.W. Long 38, Cottonwood 12
Gardendale 31, Minor 14
Good Hope 28, Fultondale 3
Gordo 54, Hamilton 0
Greenville 14, Carroll-Ozark 0
Handley 42, Cherokee County 14
Hartselle 52, Muscle Shoals 35
Hatton 16, Red Bay 14
Hillcrest 30, McAdory 7
Hoover 52, Spain Park 10
Houston Academy 54, Providence Christian 0
LaFayette 42, Horseshoe Bend 21
Lamar County 23, Addison 14
Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence County 12
Leroy 28, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 0
Loachapoka 42, Verbena 20
Lowndes Academy 36, Lakeside School 6
Luverne 44, Francis Marion 0
Maplesville 14, Notasulga 0
Marbury 17, Shelby County 14
Marion County 26, South Lamar 14
Mars Hill Bible 21, Lexington 13
Meek 46, Lynn 15
Midfield 70, Cold Springs 8
Montevallo 48, Sumter Central High School 6
Moody 41, Corner 13
Northside 1, Curry 0
Northside Methodist 19, New Brockton 13
Oak Mountain 47, Tuscaloosa County 3
Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 14
Oneonta 35, Scottsboro 14
Opelika 21, Robert E. Lee 20, OT
Opp 49, Wicksburg 6
Orange Beach 44, Washington County 13
Oxford 26, Arab 24
Paul Bryant 43, Brookwood 40
Piedmont 56, Pleasant Valley 12
Pine Forest, Fla. 34, Baker 14
Pisgah 28, Ider 6
Plainview 41, Collinsville 7
Priceville 41, Central-Florence 20
Randolph School 24, North Jackson 14
Reeltown 48, Beulah 7
Saks 65, Weaver 7
Samson 30, Red Level 8
Sand Rock 42, West End 27
Saraland 41, Gulf Shores 16
Shades Valley 10, Homewood 8
Slocomb 57, Daleville 0
Southeastern 41, Locust Fork 13
Southside-Selma 40, Monroe County 0
Spanish Fort 34, Blount 26
Spring Garden 36, Westbrook Christian 7
Springville 24, Pell City 21
St. Paul’s 35, B.C. Rain 7
Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0
Sylacauga 42, Beauregard 14
Sylvania 41, Geraldine 28
T.R. Miller 20, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Tallassee 34, Talladega 0
Thomasville 25, Hale County 0
Thompson 41, Gadsden 7
Thorsby 54, Central Coosa 0
UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 7
Vinemont 50, Susan Moore 42
Wadley 55, Ragland 14
Walter Wellborn 30, Hokes Bluff 10
Waterloo 34, Shoals Christian 0
West Limestone 45, Wilson 16
West Point 14, Sardis 8
Wetumpka 21, Chilton County 7
Williamson 41, Escambia County 6
Winfield 46, Holly Pond 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/