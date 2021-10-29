Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 28, Oct. 29

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below are a list of scores for games that were played on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Thursday’s Scores

Alabama Christian Academy 31, Montgomery Academy 21

Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8

Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16

Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14

Bullock County def. Carver-Birmingham, forfeit

Calera 31, Chelsea 21

Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7

Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0

Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0

Clements 54, Hatton 30

Cottage Hill 17, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 12

DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2

Deshler 41, Colbert County 0

East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34

Excel 54, Monroe County 8

Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19

Fairhope 49, Murphy 18

Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7

Gardendale 27, Florence 14

Gordo 43, Pickens County 14

Greensboro 20, Greene County 18

Hueytown 58, Spain Park 21

Jackson Olin 48, Wenonah 7

Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7

LaFayette 30, Beulah 0

Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20

Minor 35, Woodlawn 14

Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7

Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7

New Hope 47, Hubbard 38

Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8

Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14

Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

Pelham 10, Homewood 7

Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8

Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13

Section 53, Woodville 6

Slocomb 58, Geneva County 14

Southside-Selma 34, Dallas County 14

St. Paul’s 24, Vigor 20

Sulligent 43, South Lamar 20

Thomasville 15, Clarke County 14, OT

Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14

Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0

West Point 69, Curry 20

White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6

Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24

Friday’s Scores

Alexandria 25, Piedmont 20

Aliceville 38, Linden 8

Arab 45, Boaz 14

Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3

Ashville 33, Weaver 6

Baker 51, Davidson 35

Beauregard 35, Holt 0

Benjamin Russell 35, Sylacauga 28

Brantley 29, Charles Henderson 15

Briarwood Christian 40, Corner 15

Carbon Hill 42, Brilliant 0

Central Coosa 60, Talladega County Central 20

Chambers Academy 44, Crenshaw Christian Academy 0

Childersburg 39, Fayetteville 0

Cleburne County 55, Randolph County 6

Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6

Danville 35, Lawrence County 28

Dora 15, West Blocton 7

Dothan 17, McGill-Toolen 13

Escambia Academy 64, Bessemer Academy 0

Etowah 27, Southside-Gadsden 14

Fairview 57, Holly Pond 16

Fayette County 24, Red Bay 20

Foley 37, Alma Bryant 0

Fort Payne 32, North Jackson 7

G.W. Long 21, Houston Academy 20

Gaylesville 52, Alabama School for the Deaf 14

Geraldine 53, Crossville 0

Gulf Shores 55, Satsuma 6

Hale County 21, Lamar County 14

Hanceville 24, Elkmont 6

Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 0

Hillcrest 48, Demopolis 7

Hokes Bluff 42, Sardis 12

Huntsville 21, Decatur 7

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 27, Auburn 17

Jay, Fla. 24, J.U. Blacksher 0

Jemison 21, Elmore County 10

Keith 14, Isabella 7

Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster Christian Academy 40

Lee-Scott Academy 31, Morgan Academy 17

Luverne 41, Georgiana 7

Lynn 41, Cherokee 0

Macon-East 49, Abbeville Christian Academy 13

Meek 22, Sumiton Christian 20

Moody 22, Springville 13

Northside 45, Sipsey Valley 13

Oakman 26, Cordova 12

Ohatchee 47, Munford 20

Pike Road 41, B.T. Washington 6

Pisgah 20, Douglas 7

Plainview 49, Glencoe 13

Priceville 55, St. John Paul II Catholic 0

Providence Christian 33, Florala 20

Ragland 44, Asbury 6

Rogers 21, Lexington 13

Shelby County 35, Talladega 21

Southeastern 39, Appalachian 7

Spanish Fort 31, Daphne 17

St. James 42, Trinity Presbyterian 35

St. Michael Catholic 48, Millry 6

Sylvania 40, North Sand Mountain 19

T.R. Miller 40, W.S. Neal 16

Tallassee 41, Carroll-Ozark 35

Tanner 42, Waterloo 16

Theodore 47, Mary Montgomery 7

Thorsby 36, Billingsley 14

UMS-Wright 31, Helena 0

Vinemont 30, Cold Springs 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

