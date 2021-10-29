Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 28, Oct. 29

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below are a list of scores for games that were played on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
Thursday’s Scores
Alabama Christian Academy 31, Montgomery Academy 21
Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8
Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16
Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14
Bullock County def. Carver-Birmingham, forfeit
Calera 31, Chelsea 21
Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7
Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0
Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0
Clements 54, Hatton 30
Cottage Hill 17, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 12
DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2
Deshler 41, Colbert County 0
East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34
Excel 54, Monroe County 8
Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19
Fairhope 49, Murphy 18
Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7
Gardendale 27, Florence 14
Gordo 43, Pickens County 14
Greensboro 20, Greene County 18
Hueytown 58, Spain Park 21
Jackson Olin 48, Wenonah 7
Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7
LaFayette 30, Beulah 0
Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20
Minor 35, Woodlawn 14
Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7
Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7
New Hope 47, Hubbard 38
Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8
Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14
Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14
Pelham 10, Homewood 7
Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8
Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13
Section 53, Woodville 6
Slocomb 58, Geneva County 14
Southside-Selma 34, Dallas County 14
St. Paul’s 24, Vigor 20
Sulligent 43, South Lamar 20
Thomasville 15, Clarke County 14, OT
Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14
Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0
West Point 69, Curry 20
White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6
Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24
Friday’s Scores
Alexandria 25, Piedmont 20
Aliceville 38, Linden 8
Arab 45, Boaz 14
Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3
Ashville 33, Weaver 6
Baker 51, Davidson 35
Beauregard 35, Holt 0
Benjamin Russell 35, Sylacauga 28
Brantley 29, Charles Henderson 15
Briarwood Christian 40, Corner 15
Carbon Hill 42, Brilliant 0
Central Coosa 60, Talladega County Central 20
Chambers Academy 44, Crenshaw Christian Academy 0
Childersburg 39, Fayetteville 0
Cleburne County 55, Randolph County 6
Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6
Danville 35, Lawrence County 28
Dora 15, West Blocton 7
Dothan 17, McGill-Toolen 13
Escambia Academy 64, Bessemer Academy 0
Etowah 27, Southside-Gadsden 14
Fairview 57, Holly Pond 16
Fayette County 24, Red Bay 20
Foley 37, Alma Bryant 0
Fort Payne 32, North Jackson 7
G.W. Long 21, Houston Academy 20
Gaylesville 52, Alabama School for the Deaf 14
Geraldine 53, Crossville 0
Gulf Shores 55, Satsuma 6
Hale County 21, Lamar County 14
Hanceville 24, Elkmont 6
Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 0
Hillcrest 48, Demopolis 7
Hokes Bluff 42, Sardis 12
Huntsville 21, Decatur 7
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 27, Auburn 17
Jay, Fla. 24, J.U. Blacksher 0
Jemison 21, Elmore County 10
Keith 14, Isabella 7
Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster Christian Academy 40
Lee-Scott Academy 31, Morgan Academy 17
Luverne 41, Georgiana 7
Lynn 41, Cherokee 0
Macon-East 49, Abbeville Christian Academy 13
Meek 22, Sumiton Christian 20
Moody 22, Springville 13
Northside 45, Sipsey Valley 13
Oakman 26, Cordova 12
Ohatchee 47, Munford 20
Pike Road 41, B.T. Washington 6
Pisgah 20, Douglas 7
Plainview 49, Glencoe 13
Priceville 55, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Providence Christian 33, Florala 20
Ragland 44, Asbury 6
Rogers 21, Lexington 13
Shelby County 35, Talladega 21
Southeastern 39, Appalachian 7
Spanish Fort 31, Daphne 17
St. James 42, Trinity Presbyterian 35
St. Michael Catholic 48, Millry 6
Sylvania 40, North Sand Mountain 19
T.R. Miller 40, W.S. Neal 16
Tallassee 41, Carroll-Ozark 35
Tanner 42, Waterloo 16
Theodore 47, Mary Montgomery 7
Thorsby 36, Billingsley 14
UMS-Wright 31, Helena 0
Vinemont 30, Cold Springs 6
