Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 21, Oct. 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below are a list of scores for games that were played on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

Thursday’s Scores

Brooks 47, Wilson 0

Elba 40, Houston County 12

Faith Academy 44, B.C. Rain 7

John Carroll Catholic 31, Wenonah 0

Leroy 35, Washington County 9

Maplesville 42, Autaugaville 6

Mars Hill Bible 64, Tharptown 13

Midfield 52, Francis Marion 6

Opelika 37, Park Crossing 0

Priceville 56, West Limestone 50, OT

Providence Christian 41, Daleville 6

Rehobeth 32, Northside Methodist 8

Russellville 49, Lee-Huntsville 14

Friday’s Scores

Alexandria 43, Leeds 7

Aliceville 42, Winston County 24

Arab 27, Springville 0

Ardmore 15, Mae Jemison 12

Ariton 59, Cottonwood 24

Ashville 24, Fultondale 14

Auburn 42, Enterprise 28

Austin 42, Bob Jones 28

Autauga Academy 35, Wilcox Academy 7

Baker 35, Daphne 31

Baldwin County 35, Robertsdale 3

Bibb County 42, Holt 0

Brantley 54, Florala 24

Brewer 35, Lawrence County 6

Briarwood Christian 21, Homewood 18

Calera 41, Benjamin Russell 17

Catholic-Montgomery 56, Goshen 0

Cedar Bluff 35, Coosa Christian 7

Central-Florence 42, Deshler 28

Chickasaw 30, Excel 28

Clay Christian 55, Chilton Christian Academy 20

Clay-Chalkville 54, Huffman 0

Clements 47, Elkmont 22

Cleveland 40, Sand Rock 7

Colbert County 21, Red Bay 6

Conecuh Springs 46, Marshall Christian 6

Crenshaw Christian Academy 38, Edgewood Academy 33

Dadeville 40, Beulah 0

Davidson 31, Mary Montgomery 20

Decatur 56, Athens 34

Decatur Heritage 53, Hackleburg 28

Demopolis 34, Selma 8

Donoho 39, Talladega County Central 0

Douglas 48, Crossville 0

Escambia Academy 41, Southern Academy 15

Etowah 17, Dora 14

Eufaula 28, Sidney Lanier 6

Fairfield 46, Cordova 6

Fairhope 35, Alma Bryant 16

Fairview 56, Sardis 14

Fayette County 34, Hamilton 13

Florence 62, Grissom 6

Fyffe 54, Asbury 0

G.W. Long 41, Abbeville 0

Gardendale 40, Mortimer Jordan 13

Geraldine 63, Collinsville 20

Glencoe 49, Pleasant Valley 0

Gordo 42, Curry 0

Guntersville 48, West Point 6

Handley 43, White Plains 14

Hartselle 65, Buckhorn 20

Hatton 38, Sheffield 24

Hayden 26, St. Clair County 20

Hazel Green 47, Columbia 0

Hewitt-Trussville 28, Oak Mountain 7

Highland Home 21, Thorsby 14

Hillcrest 42, Bessemer City 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Cottage Hill 14

Hoover 24, Thompson 21

Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 8

Hubbard 46, Shoals Christian 0

Hubbertville 40, Lynn 14

Ider 42, Whitesburg Christian 7

J.B. Pennington 7, Susan Moore 0

Jackson Academy 34, Sparta Academy 16

Jacksonville 44, Cherokee County 21

Kinston 21, Samson 20, OT

Lamar County 39, Cold Springs 0

Lanett 57, Horseshoe Bend 7

Lincoln 31, Moody 19

Locust Fork 35, West End 20

Lowndes Academy 47, Cornerstone Christian 0

Macon-East 49, Springwood School 0

Madison Academy 48, St. John Paul II Catholic 3

Madison County 61, Westminster Christian Academy 28

Marion County 46, Brilliant 6

McAdory 27, Northridge 11

McKenzie 42, Georgiana 6

Meek 28, Berry 7

Millry 48, McIntosh 18

Mobile Christian 24, Williamson 14

Montevallo 49, Dallas County 14

Montgomery Academy 38, Monroe County 14

Morgan Academy 53, Fort Dale Academy 28

Mountain Brook 25, Chelsea 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Cullman 7

North Jackson 48, New Hope 7

North Sand Mountain 29, Falkville 14

Northside 42, Hale County 7

Notasulga 62, Verbena 0

Oak Grove 28, Haleyville 23

Oakman 52, Tarrant 0

Ohatchee 52, Weaver 13

Oneonta 37, Good Hope 19

Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8

Orange Beach 28, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 20

Oxford 41, Fort Payne 13

Pelham 35, Chilton County 7

Phil Campbell 40, Danville 28

Phillips-Bear Creek 47, Vina 6

Pickens County 27, South Lamar 13

Piedmont 47, Walter Wellborn 16

Pike Road 44, Greenville 0

Pinson Valley 49, Jasper 27

Pisgah 14, Tanner 13

Plainview 57, Brindlee Mountain 21

Pleasant Grove 46, Ramsay 28

Prattville 36, Jeff Davis 9

Ragland 18, Victory Chr. 13

Ranburne 43, Fayetteville 29

Randolph School 55, DAR 7

Red Level 33, Pleasant Home 22

Reeltown 22, Pike County 0

Rogers 23, West Morgan 20

Saks 21, Hokes Bluff 7

Saraland 49, Citronelle 0

Scottsboro 24, Pell City 19

Section 24, Hanceville 14

Sipsey Valley 13, Central-Tuscaloosa 12

Slocomb 14, Wicksburg 7

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 7

Spanish Fort 35, McGill-Toolen 14

Sparkman 28, Huntsville 27

St. James 49, Geneva 26

St. Paul’s 41, LeFlore 7

Sulligent 21, Addison 7

Sylvania 35, East Limestone 21

T.R. Miller 30, Flomaton 29, OT

Theodore 51, Foley 14

Trinity Presbyterian 52, Childersburg 6

UMS-Wright 38, Elberta 3

Valley 35, Robert E. Lee 28

Valley Head 49, Sumiton Christian 21

Vestavia Hills 21, Gadsden 14, OT

Vigor 40, St. Michael Catholic 21

Vinemont 41, Holly Pond 6

Waterloo 56, Cherokee 0

Westbrook Christian 52, Gaston 13

Wetumpka 8, Stanhope Elmore 7

Winfield 51, Carbon Hill 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

