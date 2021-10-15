Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 14, Oct. 15

UPDATE (11:23 p.m. 10/15/21): Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said four people, three males and one female, were injured in the shooting during tonight's football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium; two of those victims are juveniles.

Prine said the shooting happened on the exit ramp on the west side of the stadium. Police have recovered at least four shell casings. At least two people fled the scene in a white sedan.