Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 14, Oct. 15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below are a list of scores for games that were played on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.
Thursday’s Scores
Brooks 33, Central-Florence 20
Carver-Birmingham 28, Wenonah 7
Gordo 27, Fayette County 0
Hubbard 50, Waterloo 12
Lauderdale County 35, Colbert Heights 7
Mae Jemison 54, Lawrence County 21
Mars Hill Bible 42, Red Bay 8
McKenzie 44, Florala 35
Mountain Brook 49, Homewood 14
Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 6
Parker 63, Cordova 13
Priceville 28, Deshler 16
Robert E. Lee 33, Park Crossing 6
Theodore 49, LeFlore 8
West Morgan 38, Wilson 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Michael Catholic vs. Lighthouse Christian, Fla., ccd.
Friday’s Scores
Addison 22, Hamilton 21
Alexandria 47, Moody 7
American Christian Academy 62, Dallas County 28
Anniston 28, Handley 27
Ashville 42, Hanceville 0
Auburn 52, Smiths Station 21
Austin 42, Albertville 0
Autauga Academy 49, Southern Academy 0
Baldwin County 46, Gulf Shores 7
Bayside Academy 42, Chickasaw 6
Benjamin Russell 28, Chilton County 14
Bibb County 41, Sumter Central High School 6
Brantley 46, Red Level 6
Brilliant 14, Berry 7
Calera 34, Wetumpka 29
Carbon Hill 53, Tarrant 8
Catholic-Montgomery 52, Trinity Presbyterian 7
Cedar Bluff 30, Appalachian 7
Central-Hayneville def. J.F. Shields, forfeit
Central-Phenix City 48, Dothan 12
Chambers Academy 35, Macon-East 19
Chelsea 17, Shades Valley 6
Cherokee County 31, Cleburne County 17
Clarke County 20, Leroy 14
Clarke Prep 41, Monroe Academy 20
Clements 28, Danville 16
Cleveland 49, Westbrook Christian 28
Collinsville 31, Asbury 6
Conecuh Springs 59, Bear Creek 16
Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Abbeville Christian Academy 0
Cullman 10, Athens 3
Decatur 69, Columbia 6
Decatur Heritage 47, Cherokee 0
Escambia County 36, W.S. Neal 24
Eufaula 41, Russell County 7
Evangel Christian School 62, Middle Tennessee Homeschool, Tenn. 7
Fairfield 28, Ramsay 24
Fairhope 27, Baker 17
Fairview 55, Brewer 14
Faith Academy 55, Satsuma 7
Florence 56, Huntsville 14
Foley 48, Mary Montgomery 27
Fort Payne 58, Pell City 14
Gaylesville 52, Woodville 28
Geraldine 20, Fyffe 19
Good Hope 15, Dora 14
Greene County 57, Washington County 6
Guntersville 45, Boaz 17
Hackleburg 44, Vina 20
Haleyville 55, Curry 8
Hartselle 56, Hazel Green 7
Hatton 40, Tharptown 7
Helena 22, Stanhope Elmore 15
Hillcrest 48, Paul Bryant 26
Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9
Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa County 7
Houston County 35, Abbeville 14
Hubbertville 26, Marion County 14
Hueytown 65, McAdory 25
Huffman 56, Woodlawn 26
Isabella 62, Central Coosa 0
Jackson Academy 71, Meadowview Christian 8
James Clemens 21, Sparkman 15
Jasper 54, Mortimer Jordan 38
Kinston 33, Pleasant Home 18
Lamar County 21, Sulligent 7
Lanett 71, Randolph County 8
Lee-Huntsville 35, Ardmore 20
Lee-Scott Academy 42, Hooper Academy 0
Leeds 42, Corner 13
Lexington 20, Colbert County 0
Lincoln 42, Hayden 7
Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 70, Etowah 10
Locust Fork 53, Gaston 19
Lowndes Academy 47, Coosa Valley Academy 0
Luverne 48, Thorsby 6
Madison Academy 37, New Hope 7
Maplesville 61, Verbena 20
McGill-Toolen 55, Blount 12
McIntosh 24, Southern Choctaw 14
Montevallo 54, Holt 6
Montgomery Academy 34, Thomasville 16
Munford 24, White Plains 14
North Jackson 27, St. John Paul II Catholic 9
North Sand Mountain 39, Whitesburg Christian 6
Oakman 28, Vinemont 6
Opelika 35, Valley 0
Orange Beach 49, J.U. Blacksher 22
Oxford 26, Springville 17
Patrician Academy 48, Wilcox Academy 12
Phil Campbell 36, East Lawrence 35, OT
Phillips-Bear Creek 59, Shoals Christian 0
Pickens County 22, Meek 6
Piedmont 38, Hokes Bluff 14
Ragland 58, Talladega County Central 0
Ranburne 30, Horseshoe Bend 28
Randolph School 44, Westminster Christian Academy 20
Reeltown 36, Dadeville 14
Rogers 14, West Limestone 13
Russell Christian Academy, Miss. 54, Success Unlimited Academy 6
Russellville 42, East Limestone 0
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 35, Fruitdale 8
Saks 54, Glencoe 7
Samson 34, Georgiana 6
Saraland 49, Robertsdale 6
Scottsboro 27, Southside-Gadsden 26
Selma 42, Sipsey Valley 0
Sidney Lanier 12, Carver-Montgomery 6
Slocomb 40, Opp 7
South Lamar 32, Lynn 26
Southeastern 35, West End 20
Sparta Academy 69, Snook Christian 0
St. James 35, Ashford 8
St. Paul’s 35, Elberta 6
Straughn 19, Alabama Christian Academy 17
Sumiton Christian 33, Coosa Christian 7
Susan Moore 26, Holly Pond 18
Sweet Water 40, Millry 6
Sylacauga 49, Talladega 14
Sylvania 49, Plainview 31
Tabernacle Christian School 79, New Life Christian 6
Tallassee 21, Holtville 14
Tuscaloosa Academy 17, Morgan Academy 7
UMS-Wright 38, B.C. Rain 0
Vestavia Hills 37, Spain Park 6
Walter Wellborn 66, Weaver 19
Wicksburg 23, Houston Academy 14
Winfield 48, J.B. Pennington 0
Woodland 14, Victory Chr. 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/