Alabama high school football scores for Oct. 14, Oct. 15

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

American football field at night under the stadium lights.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below are a list of scores for games that were played on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

Thursday’s Scores

Brooks 33, Central-Florence 20

Carver-Birmingham 28, Wenonah 7

Gordo 27, Fayette County 0

Hubbard 50, Waterloo 12

Lauderdale County 35, Colbert Heights 7

Mae Jemison 54, Lawrence County 21

Mars Hill Bible 42, Red Bay 8

McKenzie 44, Florala 35

Mountain Brook 49, Homewood 14

Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 6

Parker 63, Cordova 13

Priceville 28, Deshler 16

Robert E. Lee 33, Park Crossing 6

Theodore 49, LeFlore 8

West Morgan 38, Wilson 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Michael Catholic vs. Lighthouse Christian, Fla., ccd.

Friday’s Scores

Addison 22, Hamilton 21

Alexandria 47, Moody 7

American Christian Academy 62, Dallas County 28

Anniston 28, Handley 27

Ashville 42, Hanceville 0

Auburn 52, Smiths Station 21

Austin 42, Albertville 0

Autauga Academy 49, Southern Academy 0

Baldwin County 46, Gulf Shores 7

Bayside Academy 42, Chickasaw 6

Benjamin Russell 28, Chilton County 14

Bibb County 41, Sumter Central High School 6

Brantley 46, Red Level 6

Brilliant 14, Berry 7

Calera 34, Wetumpka 29

Carbon Hill 53, Tarrant 8

Catholic-Montgomery 52, Trinity Presbyterian 7

Cedar Bluff 30, Appalachian 7

Central-Hayneville def. J.F. Shields, forfeit

Central-Phenix City 48, Dothan 12

Chambers Academy 35, Macon-East 19

Chelsea 17, Shades Valley 6

Cherokee County 31, Cleburne County 17

Clarke County 20, Leroy 14

Clarke Prep 41, Monroe Academy 20

Clements 28, Danville 16

Cleveland 49, Westbrook Christian 28

Collinsville 31, Asbury 6

Conecuh Springs 59, Bear Creek 16

Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Abbeville Christian Academy 0

Cullman 10, Athens 3

Decatur 69, Columbia 6

Decatur Heritage 47, Cherokee 0

Escambia County 36, W.S. Neal 24

Eufaula 41, Russell County 7

Evangel Christian School 62, Middle Tennessee Homeschool, Tenn. 7

Fairfield 28, Ramsay 24

Fairhope 27, Baker 17

Fairview 55, Brewer 14

Faith Academy 55, Satsuma 7

Florence 56, Huntsville 14

Foley 48, Mary Montgomery 27

Fort Payne 58, Pell City 14

Gaylesville 52, Woodville 28

Geraldine 20, Fyffe 19

Good Hope 15, Dora 14

Greene County 57, Washington County 6

Guntersville 45, Boaz 17

Hackleburg 44, Vina 20

Haleyville 55, Curry 8

Hartselle 56, Hazel Green 7

Hatton 40, Tharptown 7

Helena 22, Stanhope Elmore 15

Hillcrest 48, Paul Bryant 26

Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9

Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa County 7

Houston County 35, Abbeville 14

Hubbertville 26, Marion County 14

Hueytown 65, McAdory 25

Huffman 56, Woodlawn 26

Isabella 62, Central Coosa 0

Jackson Academy 71, Meadowview Christian 8

James Clemens 21, Sparkman 15

Jasper 54, Mortimer Jordan 38

Kinston 33, Pleasant Home 18

Lamar County 21, Sulligent 7

Lanett 71, Randolph County 8

Lee-Huntsville 35, Ardmore 20

Lee-Scott Academy 42, Hooper Academy 0

Leeds 42, Corner 13

Lexington 20, Colbert County 0

Lincoln 42, Hayden 7

Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 70, Etowah 10

Locust Fork 53, Gaston 19

Lowndes Academy 47, Coosa Valley Academy 0

Luverne 48, Thorsby 6

Madison Academy 37, New Hope 7

Maplesville 61, Verbena 20

McGill-Toolen 55, Blount 12

McIntosh 24, Southern Choctaw 14

Montevallo 54, Holt 6

Montgomery Academy 34, Thomasville 16

Munford 24, White Plains 14

North Jackson 27, St. John Paul II Catholic 9

North Sand Mountain 39, Whitesburg Christian 6

Oakman 28, Vinemont 6

Opelika 35, Valley 0

Orange Beach 49, J.U. Blacksher 22

Oxford 26, Springville 17

Patrician Academy 48, Wilcox Academy 12

Phil Campbell 36, East Lawrence 35, OT

Phillips-Bear Creek 59, Shoals Christian 0

Pickens County 22, Meek 6

Piedmont 38, Hokes Bluff 14

Ragland 58, Talladega County Central 0

Ranburne 30, Horseshoe Bend 28

Randolph School 44, Westminster Christian Academy 20

Reeltown 36, Dadeville 14

Rogers 14, West Limestone 13

Russell Christian Academy, Miss. 54, Success Unlimited Academy 6

Russellville 42, East Limestone 0

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 35, Fruitdale 8

Saks 54, Glencoe 7

Samson 34, Georgiana 6

Saraland 49, Robertsdale 6

Scottsboro 27, Southside-Gadsden 26

Selma 42, Sipsey Valley 0

Sidney Lanier 12, Carver-Montgomery 6

Slocomb 40, Opp 7

South Lamar 32, Lynn 26

Southeastern 35, West End 20

Sparta Academy 69, Snook Christian 0

St. James 35, Ashford 8

St. Paul’s 35, Elberta 6

Straughn 19, Alabama Christian Academy 17

Sumiton Christian 33, Coosa Christian 7

Susan Moore 26, Holly Pond 18

Sweet Water 40, Millry 6

Sylacauga 49, Talladega 14

Sylvania 49, Plainview 31

Tabernacle Christian School 79, New Life Christian 6

Tallassee 21, Holtville 14

Tuscaloosa Academy 17, Morgan Academy 7

UMS-Wright 38, B.C. Rain 0

Vestavia Hills 37, Spain Park 6

Walter Wellborn 66, Weaver 19

Wicksburg 23, Houston Academy 14

Winfield 48, J.B. Pennington 0

Woodland 14, Victory Chr. 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story