MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) -- Shortly following President Biden's announcement outlining new steps to combat COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement calling some of the measures "outrageous, overreaching mandates."

"Once again, President Biden has missed the mark," Ivey said in a release. "His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable."