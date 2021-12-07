Legion FC to play homes games at Protective Stadium next season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legion FC has announced the team will play their home games next season at Protective Stadium.

The new home to the UAB Blazers will now serve as home to the professional soccer club in the Magic City as well. Last season, Legion FC played their games at PNC Field and had made it to the United States Soccer League (USL) eastern conference semifinals this past season.

“Legion FC is excited for this defining moment in our club’s trajectory,” Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps said. “Protective Stadium is a milestone addition for the city of Birmingham and is a great example of the amazing growth and potential of our city and our club.”

The next step in our 𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙘𝙮 🏠



2022 season tickets are available now!



More info 👉 https://t.co/fBsEy0FtHA#HammerDown | @ProtectiveStdm pic.twitter.com/gGFHc0znnA — Birmingham Legion FC (@bhmlegion) December 7, 2021

Season tickets start at $100 and can be purchased by clicking here.