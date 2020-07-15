Legion FC takes on rival Memphis 901 FC tonight at BBVA Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Pro sports are finally back in Birmingham as the Legion FC makes its long-awaited return to play tonight at 7 against rival Memphis 901 FC at BBVA Field.

The match will be the Legion’s first competitive outing since the 2019 USL Championship Playoffs.

The Legion will kick off its second season during the 2020 USL Championship. This year’s championship, however, won’t be played the same as last year. The league format has been updated, with group stages serving as the path into the playoffs. Both the 901 and Legion are in Group G, alongside North Carolina FC and the Charlotte Independence.

The Legion took four out of a possible six points against Memphis last season. The Black and Gold earned a point in a 2-2 road draw and three points in a 1-0 win.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7 and will be available to watch on ESPN 2. There are new safety and health protocols in place at BBVA field. If you’re going to the match, you’ll want to click here to learn more about those changes.

