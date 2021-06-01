Legion FC midfielder named USL Championship Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legion FC’s Bruno Lapa was voted United Soccer League’s Championship Player of the Week for the sixth week of the regular 2021 season.

Lapa, in his second year with Legion, gained the nomination after playing key roles in Legion FC’s recent wins. On Wednesday, Lapa began and finished the move that gave Birmingham a 1-0 victory against OKC Energy FC. On Sunday, he followed with a stoppage-time penalty kick that earned a 1-0 victory against Atlanta United 2, a win that snapped Atlanta’s four-game undefeated run.

Lapa is Legion FC’s second ‘USLC Player of the Week’ after goalkeeper Matt VanOekel earned the award in Week 4.

The Championship’s Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.