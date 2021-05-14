Legion FC adds Freddy Kleeman as new defender on loan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Legion FC has added Austin FC defender Freddy Kleemann on loan, pending league and federation approval.

Kleemann, 22, is in his first professional season after being drafted 11 overall by Austin FC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. The California native appeared twice for Austin in the preseason, earning a start in Los Verdes’ matchup against fellow MLS side FC Dallas.

Prior to being drafted, Kleemann anchored the backline at the University of Washington. He made 28 appearances over the course of two seasons for the Huskies, starting 18 of 19 matches played in 2019 and while also helping his side tally 12 shutouts. Kleemann tallied one goal and one assist during his time in Seattle.

Kleemann will join Legion FC ahead of tomorrow’s May 15 match at Legion Field versus Memphis 901 FC at 3:30 p.m. Ticket can be purchased online here.

Austin FC retains the right to recall Kleemann at any point this season.