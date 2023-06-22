BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the news of Dominique Wilkins joining the Legion’s ownership group, fans expressed excitement for the NBA Hall-of-Famer to have a new connection to the Magic City.

Wednesday night’s game was the first since the announcement of the news. Several fans say they are happy that an NBA legend such as Wilkins is investing in the team.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Wilkins spoke about joining the team and his goals for the team’s future, hopefully, to bring home a cup championship.

Those plans are music to the ears of members of the Legion fan club — the Elyton Ultras.

“That’s really cool that you know, he’s a part of this ownership group. Anytime you can add A big notable name to the ownership group that helps with notoriety both locally and with players,” said Nic Gulas.

Wilkins attended Wednesday night’s match at Protective Stadium. He was given a warm welcome by fans and signed autographs and pictures on the sideline.

Fans say they’re looking forward to the rest of the Legion’s season and what all is to come.