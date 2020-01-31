Lakeshore’s Demolition Derby 2020

LAKESHORE, Ala.(WIAT)– The 23rd edition of the Lakeshore Demoliton Derby is underway. The teams in the tournament includes: Tampa Generals, Cumberland Quadcrushers, Tirr Texans, Shepherd Smash, Texas Stampede, and Lakeshore Demolition.

Lakeshore Demolition coach Tommy Sullivan says, “It’s a great opportunity for us to play against great teams all across the country so of the top competition in the united states is here it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to practice against these guys and get ready for nationals.”

Texas Stampede coach James Gumbert says, “”It’s amazing the Lakeshore foundation does such a great job with putting on tournaments and we always tried to make this one of the ones we circle during the year we want to attend.”

The tournament goes through Sunday, February 2nd, at the Lakeshore Foundation.