BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) – With the upcoming big game this Sunday, many may have to cook food or risk their guests going hungry. But why cook when you can get food from places like Kuntri Kitchen?

Kuntri Kitchen is a barbeque food truck owned and operated by DeMarcus Rodgers. Rodgers prides himself on barbeque food that “Taste Like Good.”

“For the big game, we’re going to have ribs, wings, pulled chicken, and pulled pork,” Rodgers says.

Rodgers says to send him a message for pre-orders through his Facebook and Instagram page but urges customers to get their orders in before Wednesday, just in time for the game Sunday.