BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Locals hospitals say they're overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. However, there are a number of ways people can help and if you're a COVID survivor, you could potentially save a life.

The blood center stopped testing blood donors for antibodies earlier this year, but they tell us the FDA just gave them the go-ahead to resume the testing in order to get more people to donate plasma. Donations will go to hospitals across the state, which are filled with coronavirus patients.