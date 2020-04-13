Kansas’ Devon Dotson announces he’s entering NBA draft

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Kansas guard Devon Dotson celebrates a 3-point basket during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lawrence, Kan. Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season. “In basketball, this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me,” Dotson said Monday, April 13, 2020, in a news release.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season.

“In basketball, this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me,” Dotson said Monday in a news release.

Dotson participated in the NBA combine last summer before returning to school. He said this time he intends to sign with an agent and remain in the draft.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping Kansas go 28-3 and win its final 16 games. He earned second-team honors on The Associated Press All-America team.

Kansas owned the No. 1 ranking when the season was halted March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Jayhawks were likely to receive the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

“This decision came about from what Devon’s goals were last year and what he was told by NBA personnel on what he needed to improve on,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “And then he goes out and has an All-American year. I believe this was going to be a decision he made regardless of NBA feedback, but the NBA feedback he has received has been positive, and I concur with him that this is the right time to pursue a professional career.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25