JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University Head Coach John Grass says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Grass made the announcement in a statement released by the university.
The head coach says he will remain involved in the team remotely as the team gets set to take on North Alabama on Saturday. Assistant Coach Jimmy Ogle is overseeing the team during Grass’ absence.
This comes a day after Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne tested positive for the virus.
Grass ended his statement by saying the team is in “good hands” until he is cleared to return.
LATEST POSTS
- ADPH releases plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
- Bibb County neighbors concerned about proposed prison’s impact to community
- ‘Stop voting for celebrities’: Rock star Tommy Lee says he’ll leave US if Trump wins
- JSU football head coach tests positive for COVID-19
- North Carolina man accused of keeping child as sex slave since 2015