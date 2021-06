UPDATE: On Tuesday, June 22, the Travis County District Attorney announced all charges have been dropped against Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb and a 15-year-old minor in connection with this shooting. This report was written off a previous affidavit. For more information, click here.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting that killed one and injured 13 others in downtown Austin's Sixth Street over the weekend.