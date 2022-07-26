MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WIAT) — Jim McElwain, former Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and current Central Michigan head coach announced via Twitter that he suffered a seizure Sunday.

“On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day,” McElwain said. “I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started.”

McElwain was apart of the Crimson Tide staff from 2008-2011. In his first season with Central Michigan, he led the Chippewas to an 8-4 record and an appearance in the Mid American Conference championship game.