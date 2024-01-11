BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Team chaplain for the University of Alabama football team Jeremiah Castille joined CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the retirement of Nick Saban.

Saban, 72, won more college football national championships than any coach in the modern era, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

He took over the Alabama football program in 2007 and compiled an official 206-29 record during his time coaching the Crimson Tide. Under Saban, Bama made 23 bowl game appearances with 16 victories, 10 SEC West titles, nine SEC Championships and won six national championships.

