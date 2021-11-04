Jefferson County Commission commits $500K toward bringing USFL to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission has now put in their part to bringing the United States Football League to the Magic City.

On Thursday, the commission approved allocating $500,000 to bringing the USFL to Birmingham. This comes after similar commitments made by both the Birmingham City Council and the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau. Last week, the BJCC announced that it had “identified and secured” the money necessary to bring the league to the city.

The BJCC had previously stated it would cost around $3.6 million to cover costs for Birmingham to staff and work the league’s 43-game season.

Fox Sports estimates the overall economic impact of the league would be around $21 million for Birmingham.

BJCC CEO Tad Snider has said his team is working to make sure Protective Stadium as the home site for the games.

No announcement has been made on if Birmingham will in fact host the league. The season is expected to start sometime this spring with teams to be announced at a later date.