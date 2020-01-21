Jalen Hurts to wear helmet featuring Alabama and Oklahoma in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Reese’s Senior Bowl presented former Crimson Tide quarterback, current Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts with a helmet that represents both teams.

Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy presented the helmet to Hurts, addressing the elephant in the room: which helmet would Hurts be wearing during the game?

The helmet features the Oklahoma logo on one side and Hurts’ former Alabama number on the other. Hurts was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this past season, losing out to LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Here is an up close look at both sides pic.twitter.com/ja0IA7TOaD — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 21, 2020

Nagy said a second helmet was made for Hurts to sign and be auctioned off, with proceeds going to Special Spectators, a non-profit organization that gives VIP game access to terminally ill children and their families.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 25 in Mobile.

LATEST STORIES