Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate the 34-31 victory over Baylor following an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

NORMAN, Okla. (WIAT) — While Alabama fans may miss former quarterback Jalen Hurts, his new team and conference are happy to have him there now.

Hurts was named the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year Wednesday after leading the Oklahoma Sooners to a berth in the conference championship game Saturday.

The former Crimson Tide quarterback led the Sooners in both passing yards (3,347) and rushing yards (1,217). Hurts also accounted for 50 total touchdowns in 2019.

Hurts had previously been apart of three Alabama teams that made it to the National Championship game, winning one in 2017.

He now has a chance to add even more numbers to his stats as he takes on the Baylor Bears for the Big 12 Championship Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

LATEST POSTS