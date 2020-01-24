Jalen Hurts named a Senior Bowl ‘Practice Player of the Week’

Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts warms up as the South squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Senior Bowl practices have come to an end in Mobile.

After three days of on-field work, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts earned “Practice Player of the Week” honors for the South Squad. Hurts formerly played at the University of Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to two College Football Playoff National Championship games.

Hurts was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this past season.

South Team Practice Players of the Week:

QB: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

RB: La’Mical Perine, Florida

WR: Van Jefferson, Florida

TE: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, App. State

DB: Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

ST: Blake Ferguson, LSU

North Team Practice Players of the Week:

QB: Jordan Love, Utah St.

RB: Joshua Kelley, UCLA

WR: K.J. Hill, Ohio St.

TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

OL: Josh Jones, Houston

DL: Davon Hamilton, Ohio State

LB: Francis Bernard, Utah

DB: Jalen Elliott, Notre Dane

ST: Tyler Bass, Georgia State

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was named the overall 2020 Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week.

