Jalen Hurts named a Senior Bowl ‘Practice Player of the Week’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Senior Bowl practices have come to an end in Mobile.
After three days of on-field work, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts earned “Practice Player of the Week” honors for the South Squad. Hurts formerly played at the University of Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to two College Football Playoff National Championship games.
Hurts was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this past season.
South Team Practice Players of the Week:
QB: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
RB: La’Mical Perine, Florida
WR: Van Jefferson, Florida
TE: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, App. State
DB: Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
ST: Blake Ferguson, LSU
North Team Practice Players of the Week:
QB: Jordan Love, Utah St.
RB: Joshua Kelley, UCLA
WR: K.J. Hill, Ohio St.
TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
OL: Josh Jones, Houston
DL: Davon Hamilton, Ohio State
LB: Francis Bernard, Utah
DB: Jalen Elliott, Notre Dane
ST: Tyler Bass, Georgia State
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was named the overall 2020 Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week.
