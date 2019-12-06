Jacksonville falls in 4A state championship game

AUBURN, Ala. (AHSAA) — Jacksonville High School senior Ron Darrius Wiggins dashed 79 yards on the third play of the AHSAA Super 7 Class 4A State Championship game Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium to give the Golden Eagles a quick 7-0 lead and defending state champ UMS-Wright a wake-up call.

The Bulldogs (14-0) took the warning seriously, clawing back for four methodical touchdowns en route to a 28-17 victory. The championship game victory extended UMS-Wright’s current win streak to 33 consecutive games and was the third straight state title for the Mobile school – which played its first high school football 114 years ago in 1905.

Wiggins finished with 179 yards rushing on 24 carries, but didn’t get in the end zone again. Jacksonville’s 17 points were the most scored on the UMS-Wright defense all season. That defense allowed only 106 points all season after yielding 58 in a 14-0 run last season. The championship was the school’s ninth overall and the eighth for head coach Terry Curtis, tying the AHSAA record set Thursday night by Central of Clay County Coach Danny Horn in the 5A finals.

UMS-Wright tied the game with 1:27 left in the third quarter when Richard Brinson scored on a 24-yard run around left end. The Bulldogs took the lead for good with only seven seconds left in the half when end Jay Lawrence, lining up in a tight formation at left end, crouched and played possum just long enough to find an opening to slip outside all alone in the end zone and quarterback Trey Singleton connected for a 4-yard TD pass. The play was one of seven UMS-Wright practiced weekly just for goal-line and two-point conversion situations, said Curtis.

After a scoreless third quarter, Jacksonville (12-3), coached by Clint Smith, cut the lead to 14-10 with a 26-yard field goal by Mason Terrell with 9:12 remaining. UMS-Wright answered with a seven-play, 60-yard march that was capped by Brinson’s 4-yard TD reception from Singleton. Senior running back Symon Smith, who led the Bulldogs with 139 yards rushing on 28 carries to earn Class 4A state championship game MVP honors, extended the lead to 28-10 with 2:04 remaining.

Jacksonville, making its first trip to the Super 7, got its final touchdown with 1:28 left on a 57-yard pass from quarterback Luke Jackson to receiver Jaeden Barksdale.

The runner-up Eagles had 311 total yards on 55 plays and the Bulldogs had 250 on 63 plays. Both teams had 15 first downs. Singleton was 9-of-19 passing for 54 yards and two TDs for UMS-Wright. Keyshawn Woodyard had three catches for 35 yards.

Jackson was 11-of-20 passing for 132 yards, one TD and threw two interceptions for Jacksonville. Barksdale closed with four catches and 82 receiving yards.

Will Breland had seven solo tackles and three assists, three tackles for 12 yards in losses and also recovered a fumble to lead UMS-Wright’s vaunted defense. Cameron Snypes also had eight tackles. Brinson and Edwin White each had an interception. White returned his pick 47 yards.

The 24th Super 7 State Championships conclude Friday with defending state champion Fyffe (14-0) meeting Reeltown (13-1) in the 2A championship game 3 p.m. and Oxford (13-1) taking on Spanish Fort (9-4) in the 6A finals at 7 to close out the 2019 Super 7 Championships.

LATEST POSTS