Jackson-Olin vs. Clay-Chalkville football game cancelled after player tests positive for coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A football game scheduled Friday evening between two Central Alabama high school teams has been cancelled due to a player’s positive coronavirus diagnosis.
Clay-Chalkville Principal Michael Lee confirmed the game cancellation in a tweet early Friday morning.
Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan released the following statement:
Out of an abundance of caution, the Jackson Olin vs. Clay- Chalkville football game scheduled for tonight (Oct. 2) at Clay-Chalkville has been cancelled. A member of the Jackson-Olin team tested positive for COVID19.
