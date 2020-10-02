Jackson-Olin vs. Clay-Chalkville football game cancelled after player tests positive for coronavirus

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A football game scheduled Friday evening between two Central Alabama high school teams has been cancelled due to a player’s positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Clay-Chalkville Principal Michael Lee confirmed the game cancellation in a tweet early Friday morning.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan released the following statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Jackson Olin vs. Clay- Chalkville football game scheduled for tonight (Oct. 2) at Clay-Chalkville has been cancelled. A member of the Jackson-Olin team tested positive for COVID19.

Stay with CBS 42 for the latest on high school football.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

TRENDING STORIES