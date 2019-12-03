Jackson-Olin LB, Alabama commit Quandarrius Robinson receives All-American jersey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — What the state of Alabama has known for years became official Tuesday morning: Quandarrius Robinson is one of the elite high school football players in the country.

The All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour stopped at Jackson-Olin High in Birmingham to recognize Robinson as a 2020 All-American. The 6-foot-5 linebacker will wear his new jersey in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. NBC broadcasts the game live, and millions of viewers tune in every year.

Robinson, a consensus four-star recruit who is committed to play at Alabama, extends Jackson-Olin’s streak to four years in a row with a representative in the All-American Bowl.

The most valuable lesson Robinson’s predecessors taught him: “Always be humble. I’ve learned that more than anything. If I ever took anything from those guys, it’s to be humble. And don’t be afraid to make mistakes — in the game or in life.”

During his acceptance speech, Robinson nearly brought his head coach, Tim Vakakes, to tears.

“I definitely want to give thanks to Coach V,” Robinson told the crowd. “He’s been the most impactful man I ever met in my life. The closest thing I’ve ever had to a dad, him and the other coaches. I just really appreciate that. I don’t think nothing would have been possible without him.”

After the ceremony, Vakakes made one thing clear: the admiration is mutual.

“Alabama’s not getting a good one — they’re getting a great one,” Vakakes said. “When he gets to Bama, everybody’s gonna fall in love with him, from the equipment staff to the trainers to the coaches to the academic people — you name it. Everybody in that building’s gonna fall in love with him like we do. He’s got a great future.”

Robinson knows he’s heading to a program where the talent cupboard is always full, and playing time might be hard to come by early in his career.

“You’ve got other outstanding guys who are gonna be there as well,” Robinson said. “But if I get there and do what I have to do, there’s no telling what I can do.

“I’m coming to work. I don’t want to say too much, but I’m ready to work, and make this the number one team again.”

