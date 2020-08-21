Jackson-Olin High School football ready for season opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tim Vakakes’s message to his Jackson-Olin HIgh School football team is simple: “Be appreciative.”

“There’s a lot of kids their age in other parts of the state, other parts of the country, that aren’t getting this chance,” the Mustangs head coach said. “Every day we get to come out here together and play the game we all love, and we all love to coach and play — it’s just a blessing.”

Vakakes leads Jackson-Olin on the road to kick off the season at Woodlawn Friday night. The Mustangs are planning to bring a 12th man, of sorts — the speaker that blasts music at practice.

Vakakes hopes it will provide the “juice” the team will be missing without the school’s marching band in the stands.

And the coach has final approval of the playlist.

“I listen to Travis Trent and Eric Church all day, but I don’t know if that’ll do much for them,” Vakakes said. “It’ll be something to get them going, for sure.”

