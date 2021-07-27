Is Rickie Fowler Back? Previewing the Olympics, Golf Tips: Analyzing the Swing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- In an op-ed published in the Washington Post Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey took a stance against those spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and encouraged those who remain unvaccinated to get the shot.

Ivey, who recently spoke about her frustration with Alabama's low vaccination rate and the rising number of COVID-19 cases happening statewide, said that despite the polarization of the issue, the effectiveness of the vaccine is indisputable.