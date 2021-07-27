Is Rickie Fowler Back? Previewing the Olympics, Golf Tips: Analyzing the Swing

Find The Fairway Podcast: July 27, 2021

0:40 – Chris gets over confident on Dylan Frittelli

2:53 – Is Rickie Fowler coming back?

7:00 – Cameron Champ comes up clutch

11:50- Predictions for the Olympics

22:05 – Golf tips: analyzing the swing

