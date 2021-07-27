Is Rickie Fowler Back? Previewing the Olympics, Golf Tips: Analyzing the Swing Sports by: Chris Breece Posted: Jul 27, 2021 / 04:07 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 27, 2021 / 04:07 PM CDT Close You have been added to CBS 42 Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW CBS 42 Daily News SIGN UP Find The Fairway Podcast: July 27, 2021 0:40 – Chris gets over confident on Dylan Frittelli 2:53 – Is Rickie Fowler coming back? 7:00 – Cameron Champ comes up clutch 11:50- Predictions for the Olympics 22:05 – Golf tips: analyzing the swing