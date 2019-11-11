Breaking News
Human remains found near Demopolis during search for missing Jacksonville girl
Clarification: Sports Concussions-Kids story

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 file photo, youths play ice hockey on a frozen pond at Philadelphia’s Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park during a winter storm. New concussion guidance shows there isn’t enough solid evidence to answer some of parents’ most burning questions about contact sports. That includes what age is safest to start playing them. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

In a story Nov. 11, The Associated Press reported that new guidance from an expert panel’s consensus statement on concussions shows there isn’t enough solid evidence to answer some of parents’ most burning questions about contact sports, including what age is safest to start playing them. The story should have included that several of the authors of the guidance reported receiving grants, gifts, consulting work or personal fees from amateur and professional sports leagues and associations. In addition, their work was paid for by US Lacrosse, USA Football, USA Rugby and the American College of Sports Medicine. The funders had no role in how the study was done.

