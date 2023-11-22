BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of the 2023 Iron Bowl, Alabama alumni Jeremiah and Simeon Castille share their memories of playing in the Iron Bowl.
Make sure to catch the Iron Bowl this Saturday on CBS 42 at 2:30 p.m.
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of the 2023 Iron Bowl, Alabama alumni Jeremiah and Simeon Castille share their memories of playing in the Iron Bowl.
Make sure to catch the Iron Bowl this Saturday on CBS 42 at 2:30 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>