Iron Bowl fans revving up for another RV parking battle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you talk to any football fan, they’ll tell you tailgating ahead of a big game is essential for the full game day experience.

The Iron Bowl is no exception.

Alabama and Auburn fans from all over drive their RVs to designated tailgate lots and vie for the best location.

With the 2019 Iron Bowl just days away, we took a look in our archives at tailgating from years past.

In 2017, we learned just how competitive Tide and Tiger fans really are, especially when it comes to their desired Saturday parking spot.

Watch the video to see the “Iron Bowl RV Parking Battle” in 2017 unfold.

