How well do you know the Iron Bowl’s history?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1893, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers have sparred on the gridiron in a match-up that makes history every year.
If you live in the state, it’s almost guaranteed you’ve picked a side and given your loyalty to either the Tigers or the Tide.
Just how well do you know the history of the game and your team’s stats?
We’ve come up with 20 questions to challenge you and your friends.
Click here to put your knowledge to the test.
LATEST POSTS
- Frying a Turkey for Thanksgiving? Jefferson Co. demonstrates how to dispose of oil, save pipes and help the environment
- Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
- Birmingham council approves agreement to move state football championships to new stadium in 2021
- 2 women, infant rescued from a car that flips over I-65
- The TSA’s “nopes” & “yeps” of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods