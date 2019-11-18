CBS 42 to broadcast Iron Bowl game Nov. 30

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Iron Bowl, the annual game between Alabama and Auburn that has become one of the biggest rivalries in college football, will air on CBS 42 at the end of the month.

The announcement was first reported by CBS Sports. The game will be played Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

Alabama is currently ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 while Auburn is ranked No. 16. This year’s Iron Bowl comes at a time of uncertainty for Alabama. During the Mississippi State game Saturday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his hip, requiring surgery and to be out for the rest of the season.

The Iron Bowl will be CBS’ last SEC game of the season.

Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. CST.

LATEST POSTS