Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Good News
Special Reports
Crime
Finding Aniah
Politics
National
Border Report Tour
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
International
Weird
Trending
Remembering Cupcake
Top Stories
Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
Top Stories
Birmingham council approves agreement to move state football championships to new stadium in 2021
The TSA’s “nopes” & “yeps” of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods
Birmingham Water Works Board approves 3.9% rate increase
Don’t feed your dog these foods during the holidays
Weather
Sports
Southeastern Stream Live
Local Sports
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
High School Sports
Professional Sports
The Big Game
Traffic
Real Time Traffic
Watch
Watch CBS 42 News Live
Watch CBS 42 Live Events
CMA Awards
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Southeastern Stream Live
CBSN Live24/7
CBS Sports
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 Living Local
Holiday Toy Drive Returns!
Wishes Can’t Wait!
One Class at a Time
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Apply for the CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
CBS 42 College Football Challenge 2019
Home for the Holidays
Our Station
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
CBS 42 on Amazon’s Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Iron Bowl 2019
How well do you know the Iron Bowl’s history?
CBS 42 to broadcast Iron Bowl game Nov. 30
Saban: ‘We’re all hurting’ from Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury
Trending Stories
Bond set for second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
Family mourns death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney through holidays
TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located
Vestavia Hills first city in Alabama to make effort in becoming ‘trafficking free zone’
Birmingham Water Works Board approves 3.9% rate increase
ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
CBS 42 College Football Challenge
CLICK HERE TO PLAY!
CBS 42 College Football Saturday
Check out all the latest sports news now!
CBS 42 Community Events
Jingle Bell Run
More CBS 42 Community Events