Inaugural PGA Huntsville Championship to be postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The PGA TOUR made the announcement on Tuesday that due to the ongoing health crisis, the PGA TOUR will now cancel events through the AT&T Byron Nelson scheduled for May 7-10.

Furthermore, the PGA of America is postponing the PGA Championship, scheduled for May 14-17, for a date that’s yet to be determined. As a result, the 2020 Huntsville Championship scheduled for April 20-26 will not occur as planned in April.

This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects. Our team is united in our commitment to holding the very best Huntsville Championship. Together with the PGA TOUR and Knight Eady, the Huntsville Championship will continue to monitor information provided by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, local government health agencies and Alabama’s leading medical providers and offer regular status updates over the coming weeks regarding the future status of our event. The health and safety of our spectators, players, sponsors, volunteers, employees and all associated with the tournament is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority.