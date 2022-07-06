TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Keilan Robinson, Texas Longhorns running back and former Alabama running back, has been in a midst of controversy over his latest statements and decisions.

Robinson hosted a Twitter Space Tuesday where he took questions from fans, and some of his comments could be seen as adding fuel to the upcoming game between the two teams. The Crimson Tide and Longhorns are scheduled to play Week 2 of the 2022-23 season in Austin, TX at 11 a.m.

“Knowing what I know and seeing what I see every day, being here (Texas) and being there (Alabama), I know we can beat them boys,” Robinson stated.

Robinson may be trying to forget his past as a member of the Tide, as it was reported that he sold his 2020 national championship ring set, according to an episode on the famous show Pawn Stars and on their website.

Robinson was a part of the 2020-21 team that went undefeated and beat Ohio State in the national championship, 52-24.

Last year with the Longhorns, Robinson rushed 45 times for 322 yards and three touchdowns. As a freshman with the Crimson Tide, he carried the ball 39 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns.