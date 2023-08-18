BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference Thursday, Auburn University head football coach Hugh Freeze expressed his love for both Michael Oher and the Tuohy family following the former NFL player’s lawsuit.

Freeze made it clear that he doesn’t know all the details of the lawsuit filed by the inspiration behind “The Blind Side.” However, he claimed he witnessed the Tuohys take Oher in and thinks without that there is no story.

“Until you walk in people’s shoes, I don’t claim to have all the answers to anything,” said Coach Freeze. “Whatever happens will happen of course, and I think the facts will come out.”

Coach Freeze played a role in Michael Oher’s journey to the NFL. He was Oher’s high school football coach at Briarcrest Christian School in Tennessee where he met and was taken in by the Tuohy family.

Freeze also coached Oher when he attended the University of Mississippi. He said the Tuohys’ taking another child under their wings is not something a lot of people will actually do.

According to the lawsuit, Oher said the Tuohy family deceived him about legally adopting him. Instead, they entered a conservatorship that allowed the Tuohy family to financially profit off of him and his story.

With this lawsuit, Oher, who is now 37, is asking for that conservatorship to end so the Tuohy family will no longer have legal or financial access over him.