How Noah Galloway got into golf, will Tiger Woods ever win again and what happened to Rickie Fowler?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week on “Find The Fairway Podcast,” motivational speaker and war hero Noah Galloway talks about how he got into the game of golf, being invited to speak to the 2014 U.S.A. Ryder Cup team and why golf is a great game for veterans to pick up.

Other hot topics around the PGA TOUR:

Tiger Woods just underwent another back surgery and is out for at least two months. Will he ever win again?

Rickie Fowler has not recorded a top 10 finish in almost two years. Will his game ever return to form?

Swing by CBS 42 for new episodes of “Find the Fairway Podcast” every Tuesday.