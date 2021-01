BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ever wonder how your favorite athletes are able to do the things they do? Like throwing a fastball, shooting a jump shot or swinging a golf club. The CBS 42 Sports “investigative” team is on the job!

In a brand-new digital-only series, CBS 42 sports anchor Drew Carter is connecting with Birmingham’s best athletes to learn to do what they do best.

First up, learning how to ice skate with the Birmingham Bulls.