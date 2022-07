AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Los Angeles Angels have selected Auburn University’s first baseman Sonny DiChiara with the 148th pick in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

DiChiara, a Hoover native, played three seasons at Samford University before transferring to play his senior season with the Tigers.

In his senior season, he batted .383 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs. He was top-10 in slugging percentage and top-two in on-base percentage and walks.