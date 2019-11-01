Hoover Bucs quarterback Robby Ashford receives Under Armour All-American jersey

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — There was a special ceremony at the school pep rally. Robby Ashford got his jersey for the Under Armour All-American game. That’s one of the most prestigious all american games in the country. The game will take place on January 2nd.

Ashord says, “Being an under amour all american has always been a dream of mine actually I’ve watched the game for a long time and just what can I do just to get here and just being able to get selected and being one of those six quarterbacks selected is a really big blessing.”

