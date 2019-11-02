High School football playoff schedules are set

2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs

First-Round Pairings

All first-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Georgiana (5-5) at Sweet Water (8-1)

Billingsley (5-50 at Maplesville (7-2)

Fruitdale (5-5) at Brantley (9-1)

Linden (5-4) at Notasulga (5-4)

Keith (6-4) at Lanett (9-0)

Marengo (6-4) at Elba (7-3)

Wadley (5-4) at Isabella (10-0)

Florala (7-3) at Millry (9-1)



Hubbertville (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1)

Hackleburg (4-6) at Valley Head (6-4)

Victory Christian (6-4) at Pickens County (8-2)

Falkville (6-4) at Waterloo (8-2)

Woodville (4-6) at Mars Hill Bible (10-0)

Appalachian (6-4) at South Lamar (9-1)

Vina (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (10-0)

Berry (6-4) at Donoho (8-1)



CLASS 2A

Daleville (7-3) at Leroy (8-2)

Thorsby (6-4) at Goshen (7-3)

Chickasaw (6-3) at Ariton (8-2)

New Brockton (5-5) at LaFayette (5-4)

Zion Chapel (6-4) at Reeltown (9-1)

J.U. Blacksher (8-2) at Abbeville (8-2)

Fayetteville (6-4) at Luverne (10-0)

G.W. Long (8-2) at Cottage Hill Christian (8-2)



Westbrook Christian (7-3) at Aliceville (8-2)

North Sand Mountain (7-3) at Addison (8-2)

Southeastern (5-5) at Ohatchee (9-0)

Colbert County (6-4) at Collinsville (9-1)

Sheffield (6-4) at Fyffe (10-0)

Cold Springs (5-5) at Ranburne (9-1)

Cedar Bluff (7-3) at Red Bay (10-0)

Cleveland (5-5) at Sulligent (8-2)



CLASS 3A

Opp (4-6) at Flomaton (9-1)

Oakman (6-4) at Saint James (9-1)

T.R. Miller (6-4) at Pike County (10-0)

Montgomery Academy (6-4) at Winfield (7-3)

Bullock County (6-4) at Gordo (10-0)

Bayside Academy (5-5) at Providence Christian (9-1)

Carbon Hill (4-6) at Pike Road (10-0)

Geneva (8-2)at Mobile Christian (5-4)



B.B. Comer (5-5) at Fultondale (8-2)

Clements (6-4) at Geraldine (6-4)

J.B. Pennington (3-7) at Piedmont (9-1)

Sylvania (7-3) at Lauderdale County (8-2)

Pisgah (4-6) at Westminster Christian (7-2)

Midfield (6-3) at Randolph County (9-1)

Colbert Heights (6-4) at Susan Moore (10-0)

Walter Wellborn (9-1) at Locust Fork (6-4)



CLASS 4A

Dale County (4-6) at UMS-Wright (9-0)

Talladega (6-5) at Montevallo (6-4)

Williamson (7-3) at Montgomery Catholic (10-0)

West Blocton (5-5) at Handley (6-4)

Dallas County (4-6) at Lincoln (8-2)

Andalusia (7-3) at Trinity Presbyterian (6-4)

Holtville (6-4) at American Christian (9-1)

Alabama Christian (6-4) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4)



Hokes Bluff (703( at Northside (9-1)

Rogers (3-6) at Priceville (7-3)

Cordova (5-5) at Jacksonville (8-2)

St. John Paul II Catholic (8-2) at Brooks (6-4)

Danville (5-5) at Deshler (7-3)

Good Hope (8-2) at Oneonta (7-3)

Central-Florence (3-7) at Fairview (8-2)

Anniston (6-4) at Fayette County (8-2)



CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (4-5) at Faith Academy (10-0)

Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Chilton County (6-4)

Vigor (4-6) at Valley (6-4)

Demopolis (7-3) at Ramsay (8-2)

Marbury (6-4) at Briarwood Christian (9-1)

Jackson (5-5) at Rehobeth (7-2)

Parker (5-5) at Bibb County (10-0)

Greenville (6-4) at Citronelle (7-3)



Boaz (4-6) at Mortimer Jordan (8-2)

Guntersville(7-2) at Hamilton (8-2)

Center Point (7-3) at Etowah (9-1)

Russellville (8-2) at Scottsboro (8-2)

Corner (7-3) at Madison County (8-2)

Sylacauga (8-2) at Alexandria (7-2)

Madison Academy (5-5) at Jasper (10-0)

Sardis (5-5) at Central-Clay County (8-2)



CLASS 6A

Park Crossing (3-7) at Saraland (10-0)

Paul Bryant (7-3) at Stanhope Elmore (8-2)

Spanish Fort (5-4) at Dothan (8-2)

Wetumpka (5-5) at Bessemer City (8-2)

Selma (6-3) at Hueytown (9-1)

Blount (8-2) at Eufaula (8-2)

McAdory (6-4)at Opelika (8-1)

Sidney Lanier (3-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-3)



Clay-Chalkville (8-2) at Helena (9-1)

Buckhorn (4-6) at Athens (7-3)

Chelsea (5-5) at Oxford (9-1)

Cullman (5-5) at Mae Jemison (5-5)

Hartselle (4-6) at Fort Payne (8-2)

Homewood (4-6) at Pinson Valley (7-2)

Albertville (5-5) at Muscle Shoals (10-0)

Gardendale (7-3) at Minor (6-4)



CLASS 7A

Fairhope (6-4) at Central-Phenix City (9-1)

Prattville (8-2) at Theodore (8-2)

Enterprise (5-5) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (10-0)

Murphy (6-4) at Auburn (7-3)



Vestavia Hills (7-3) at James Clemens (8-2)

Sparkman (8-2) at Hoover (8-2)

Austin (7-3) at Thompson (8-1)

Mountain Brook (8-2) at Florence (6-4)