BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC for the 2024-2025 season, the SEC released who teams will be playing home and away in the conference.

There will no longer be any divisions such as the SEC West and SEC East and the top two teams in the conference will meet in the SEC Championship game. Teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when Oklahoma and Texas join the league.

The order of the games and the times at which they will be played has yet to be released.

Here’s a look at who Alabama will face in the SEC in 2024, home and away:

at LSU

at Oklahoma

at Tennessee

at Vanderbilt

Auburn

Georgia

Missouri

South Carolina

A look at who the Auburn Tigers take on in the SEC in 2024: