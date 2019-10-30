Gymnastics coach charged with taking indecent liberties

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A former top gymnastics coach has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a teenage athlete he was coaching.

Prince William County Police said 47-year-old Sergio Galvez of Clifton, Virginia, was arrested Monday without incident.

Police said the sexual abuse happened between 2007 and 2008 with a victim who was 16 and 17 at the time. Galvez was the victim’s coach while she was training at a gymnastics center in Burke.

Police say the abuse occurred in the Haymarket area, where the victim lived.

Galvez had been coach of USA Gymnastics’ national tumbling team until he was forced to resign when allegations against him first surfaced.

Galvez has denied wrongdoing. It was not immediately clear Wednesday if he had a lawyer.