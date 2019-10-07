Gus Malzahn speaks at Birmingham Monday Morning QB Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn addressed the media before he spoke to members of the quarterback club.

He spoke on the Tigers moving forward from Saturday’s loss against the Gators. He also spoke on the bye week coming at a good time for Bo Nix and getting ready for the second half of the season.

“Bo is a champion he is a winner he’ll respond in a positive way that off week is coming at a super time get a chance to kind of catch our breath evaluate things get good plans for second half of the season.”

