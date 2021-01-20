Polo drops JT, Bryson pushes more limits, George Connelly talks best TOUR swings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Find The Fairway Podcast” is a new digital golf show tailored to a wide audience. From casual sports fans to hardcore golf enthusiasts, the show has something for everyone. We’ll hit on PGA TOUR hot topics, interview social media golf influencers and make picks for each week’s PGA TOUR event.

This week on the first-ever episode we discuss Polo dropping Justin Thomas from their sponsorship list after his homophobic slur. Bryson DeChambeau is debuting a new 48-inch driver, once again, pushing the TOUR limits. Will other players follow suit? And George Connelly of “Scratch Golf Tips” joins to discuss how he built his massive Instagram brand.

Swing by CBS 42 for new episodes of “Find the Fairway Podcast” every Tuesday.