Golf Magazine ranks Birmingham golf course among top in the US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s oldest golf course is right here in Birmingham, and it’s getting national recognition.

Golf Magazine ranked the Highland Park Golf Course in the top 30 municipal courses in the United States. The course is what’s known as a public-private course – meaning the course is on the city of Birmingham’s property and managed by honours golf.

The course comes with history too – many well-known golfers have played the Magic City course like Tiger Woods and Fred Couples.

Managing Partner at Highland Park Golf Course, Bob Barrett said: “With this great beauty we have behind us, with the skyline in the background, it’s just a unique piece of property – it’s really special.”

Golf Magazine is known for its annual rankings of courses around the world. Barrett said to be on the same list as Torrey Pines and other great courses is a point of pride.

“It’s an honor,” Barrett said.