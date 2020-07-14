Future of upcoming SEC football season still up in the air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Football fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out the SEC’s plan for the 2020 college football season.

On Monday, all 14 SEC athletic directors met at the league office in Birmingham. After the meeting, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said he has a message for the fans about what they can do to ensure the season does happen.

“This is a life reality that we’re dealing with,” Sankey said. “This is a circumstance, I’m in my mid-50s and I certainly haven’t been through an experience that we have been through now. We need to see some of these trends turn.”

Sankey said the message is everyone, from the fans to coaches and players, are all part of this.

“We are an incredible region that supports SEC football, an incredible nation that has an interest college football and we’re going to have to be healthy to support that opportunity this fall.”

Sankey said a decision regarding the prospects of college football in the fall could come later this month.

